Trump hits Fauci, says his ‘pitching arm’ is ‘far more accurate than his prognostications’

President Trump on Tuesday took a swipe at Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying his “pitching arm” is “far more accurate than his prognostications,” as the World Health Organization has warned against lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” the president tweeted Tuesday. “‘No problem, no masks.’”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, delivered the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day for the Washington Nationals in July.

“WHO no longer likes Lockdowns—just came out against,” the president added. “Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!!”

The president was referring to World Health Organization envoy Dr. David Nabarro, who warned leaders against relying on lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

