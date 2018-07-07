Trump hits ‘Democrat crazies,’ celebrates federal judge tossing Russian collusion lawsuit

President Trump on Friday celebrated a federal judge this week tossing out a lawsuit that claimed the Trump campaign and former adviser Roger Stone colluded with WikiLeaks and the Russian government to publish hacked Democratic National Committee emails during the presidential election.

“Just won lawsuit filed by the DNC and a bunch of Democrat crazies trying to claim the Trump Campaign (and others), colluded with Russia,” Trump tweeted Friday. “They haven’t figured out that this was an excuse for them losing the election!”

Just won lawsuit filed by the DNC and a bunch of Democrat crazies trying to claim the Trump Campaign (and others), colluded with Russia. They haven’t figured out that this was an excuse for them losing the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2018

U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Huvelle said in a ruling on Tuesday that the allegations of conspiracy were insubstantial to proceed in court. – READ MORE

