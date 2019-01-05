Trump Hits Back Against ‘Impeach This Motherf***er’ Congresswoman

Speaking before a cheering crowd on Thursday, newly-elected Dem congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said, “People love you and you win. And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t, because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the mother***er.'”

Tlaib later defended her “motherf***er” remarks on Twitter, saying she “will always speak truth to power” and asserting that her intense language was about protecting the Constitution.

I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

President Trump, never one to let people walk all over him (unlike a certain freshman Senator from Utah), fired back at Tlaib on Friday morning by saying Democrats have no grounds for impeachment because he’s “done nothing” impeachable, no matter how much they bark about Russian collusion.

“How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?” he tweeted.

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

The President also said that Democrats “only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!” – READ MORE