Trump Hints Again at Possible 6th Branch of US Military

For the second time in as many months, President Donald Trump expressed a desire to create a new branch of the U.S. military.

According to USA Today, Trump was presenting the U.S. Army football team with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on Tuesday when he again broached the idea of creating a “Space Force.”

“We’re actually thinking of a sixth (military branch),” he said. “And that would be the Space Force.”

Claiming that America is “getting very big in space,” Trump concluded that it is now time to consider creating a new military branch designed to defend the nation from extraterrestrial threats.

Trump once again floats his idea for a Space Force — says he is seriously considering it. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 1, 2018

“Does that make sense?” he asked the crowd. “Because we are getting very big in space, both militarily and for other reasons and we are seriously thinking of the Space Force.” – READ MORE

