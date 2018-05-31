True Pundit

Trump: Hillary’s Hip-Hop Guest Jay-Z Was So Filthy He Made Me Look Clean (VIDEO)

The president recalled a Clinton rally late in the campaign which featured rapper Jay-Z in a clear attempt to draw a large crowd.

Trump noted that the rapper’s lyrics were so “filthy” that they made him look “clean-cut” in comparison.

“The only way (Clinton) filled up the arena was to get Jay-Z,” Trump said. “And his language was so filthy it made me look like the most clean-cut human being on earth. It’s true.”

“He’d stand up there before those crowds — and by the way, without any musical instruments, I had much bigger crowds than he was drawing,” he continued.

“But he’d stand up before those crowds and he’d use the F-word, and Hillary would sit back and say, ‘Oh, I’m in trouble, I’m in trouble! Please don’t have him use that kind of language anymore,’” Trump mimicked.

“And then he’d finish and everyone would leave, and she’d be standing up making a speech to 400 people,” he added to roars of laughter from the audience. – READ MORE

Trump: Hillary's Hip-Hop Guest Jay-Z Was So Filthy He Made Me Look Clean
Trump: Hillary's Hip-Hop Guest Jay-Z Was So Filthy He Made Me Look Clean

His comments drew roars of laughter from the crowd.

