Trump: Hey Look, The New York Times Got Something Right!

President Trump has been enjoying a victory lap after declaring complete exoneration by the final report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — and the celebration has included a lot of trolling and taunting of his political enemies. Over the weekend, Trump took a moment to let his nearly 60 million followers know that The New York Times actually published a piece that got it “right” on the Mueller report. He also predicted that the Democrats’ plan to continue to focus more on investigating him than passing any legislation will end up backfiring “big time” in 2020. Daily Wire TVPlay Video

Do you believe this? The New York Times Op-Ed: MEDIA AND DEMOCRATS OWE TRUMP AN APOLOGY. Well, they got that one right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Trump appears to be referencing an op-ed by Christoper Buskirk, editor and publisher of the journal American Greatness, published on Thursday titled, “Barr Is Right About Everything. Admit You Were Wrong.” – READ MORE