Trump: Here’s Why You Should Blame Democrats For Your Late Unemployment Payments

On Monday, President Trump told his nearly 79 million Twitter followers who was to blame for reported delays in Americans receiving additional unemployment funds. Delays in the addition of $600 per week in unemployment checks offered under the emergency relief package, the president said, are ultimately the Democrats’ fault because they “insisted it be paid by states for distribution,” rather than be paid directly by the federal government, as he urged.

“Blame the Democrats for any ‘lateness’ in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance,” Trump tweeted Monday. “I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution. I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers.”

The historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus emergency package passed in March offered a series of economic relief measures to Americans, among them an additional $600 per week for unemployment checks. However, “eports of crashing systems and busy phone lines have surfaced across the country as states struggle with unprecedented unemployment levels,” The Hill reports.

The Department of Labor has intervened in an attempt to more efficiently provide financially strapped Americans much-needed funds, and, as reported by CNN, those who were supposed to receive the additional funds will be paid retroactively effective March 29.

Trump followed up that post by hitting the Democrats for how they are managing states currently asking for federal bailouts, particularly calling out Democrat-controlled Illinois. – READ MORE

