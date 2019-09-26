Trump-hating former DIA officer who spied for China receives 10 years behind bars

A former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer from Utah who admitted to selling classified national defense information to China was sentenced to ten years in federal prison Tuesday.

Ron Rockwell Hansen, 60, pleaded guilty in March to one count attempting to gather or deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors agreed to recommend a 15-year sentence as part of Hansen’s plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson reduced Hansen’s sentence to 10 years after considering Hansen’s cooperation with investigators.

Hansen retired from the U.S. Army as a warrant officer in 2006 and was hired by the DIA as a civilian intelligence case officer. He told investigators he was targeted for recruitment by Chinese intelligence agents while he was working as a government contractor in China. Authorities say they offered him hundreds of thousands of dollars if he would pass along technology and information about U.S. military and intelligence issues.

Hansen, who speaks fluent Russian and Mandarin Chinese, told authorities he attended trade conferences on behalf of China and shared information he gathered with officials connected to Chinese intelligence. Charging documents allege he transferred forensic software worth several thousand dollars, in violation of export controls. Prosecutors claimed he was paid as much as $800,000 over several years.

The Washington Free Beacon, citing court documents, reported that in addition to money, Hansen’s spying was motivated by his distaste for President Trump. During an intercepted phone call, Hansen attempted to recruit a DIA coworker as a fellow Chinese spy by saying he feared Trump would start a war and that was justification to provide Chinese intelligence agencies with information for their efforts to penetrate U.S. defense. – READ MORE