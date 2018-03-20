Trump-Hater Adam Schiff Deserts Dems, Issues Shock Response to McCabe Firing

At least one Democrat is breaking ranks and entertaining the possibility that McCabe had committed a fireable offense, and it’s a surprising one.

In an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, California Rep. Adam Schiff — the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and one of the Trump administration’s most vociferous critics — said that his party oughtn’t rush to judgment when it came to McCabe’s firing.

Schiff was asked by host George Stephanopoulos if “the fact that the inspector general … did find that he lacked candor in some of his responses and that his firing was recommended by career FBI officials, does that give you pause and does it suggest that, in fact, his firing was or may be justified?”

“You know, his firing may be justified,” Schiff said.

“There’s no way for us to know at this point, but even though it may have been justified, it can also be tainted,” he added. – READ MORE

