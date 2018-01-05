Trump Hasn’t Forgotten: Issues Emotional Message to NFL Players Who Kneel for National Anthem

Over the past couple weeks, the controversy of the NFL national anthem protests have died down, but President Donald Trump certainly hasn’t forgotten. On Thursday, he tweeted out an image as a reminder to all NFL players.

The image was originally tweeted by the account, @CoreyLMJones, and shows a woman next to her baby grieving at the grave of a loved military member’s grave. The user posted it with the caption: “We stand to honor those who fought and died defending the greatest nation the world has ever known. God bless our vets! #MAGA 🇺🇸

We stand to honor those who fought and died defending the greatest nation the world has ever known. God bless our vets! #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Oez8pI1lzZ — 🇺🇸MAGA🚂💨Corey (@CoreyLMJones) September 16, 2017

Trump retweeted it adding on with the caption, “So beautiful….Show this picture to the NFL players who still kneel!”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *