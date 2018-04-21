Trump “hasn’t cooled off on” Rod Rosenstein

President Trump “hasn’t cooled off on” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (who oversees the Mueller investigation) and could still fire him, according to a source close to Trump.

The source gave Axios a behind-the-scenes read on the latest thinking at the White House, which the source said is “in a defensive posture.”

“Trump doesn’t know exactly what to do with [Rosenstein]. They don’t have a clean way to get rid of him. That’s the problem.”

But Rosenstein may be “about to be spit-roasted.”

