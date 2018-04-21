Politics
Trump “hasn’t cooled off on” Rod Rosenstein
President Trump “hasn’t cooled off on” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (who oversees the Mueller investigation) and could still fire him, according to a source close to Trump.
The source gave Axios a behind-the-scenes read on the latest thinking at the White House, which the source said is “in a defensive posture.”
“Trump doesn’t know exactly what to do with [Rosenstein]. They don’t have a clean way to get rid of him. That’s the problem.”
But Rosenstein may be “about to be spit-roasted.”
