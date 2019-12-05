Trump Has Taunting Message For Democrats After ‘Historically Bad’ Hearing: ‘Do It Now, Fast’

After the rather disastrous House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday — which included only one Republican-requested witness allowed by the Democrats and was highlighted by a Democrat witness using the president’s 13-year-old son’s name as a punchline — President Trump issued an early morning message to his political opponents in the House Thursday: “if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House,” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets early Thursday. “They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.”

“We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is,” he added. “I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”

Trump has taken the unorthodox approach to the impeachment inquiry of opting not to have his lawyers participate with the House's hearings. Instead, Trump's team is gearing up for the Republican-controlled Senate's hearings and what, as The Washington Post reported Wednesday, a plans to offer an "aggressive" approach to pushing back against Democrats' impeachment arguments.