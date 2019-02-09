Trump Has A New Reason To Go After Adam Schiff. It Has To Do With Fusion GPS

President Donald Trump criticized Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff for “spending time” with Fusion GPS Co-Founder Glenn Simpson at July’s Aspen security conference in a tweet Friday.

“Now we find out that Adam Schiff was spending time together in Aspen with Glenn Simpson of GPS Fusion , who wrote the fake and discredited Dossier, even though Simpson was testifying before Schiff,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday, referencing a Thursday column in The Hill by John Solomon.

Solomon wrote:

show Schiff meeting at the event with Fusion GPS Founder Glenn Simpson, one of the key and most controversial figures in the Russia collusion scandal. Both men insisted to me through spokesmen that they met only briefly last July. At the time of the encounter, Simpson was an important witness in the House Intelligence Committee probe who had given sworn testimony about alleged, but still unproven, collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Schiff is chair of the House Intelligence Committee and was the committee’s ranking member when the security conference in Colorado took place. Schiff said Wednesday he has a broad plan to investigate Trump, including whether foreign actors have leverage over the president, his family or associates.

Simpson, through his research firm based in Washington, D.C., employed Christopher Steele, who authored a salacious dossier “best known for the vast conspiracy it alleges between the Trump campaign and Russian government during the run-up to the 2016 election,” reported The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Chuck Ross on the two-year anniversary of the dossier’s publication.

Trump launched a flurry of tweets about Russian collusion allegations Friday morning.

“The mainstream media has refused to cover the fact that the head of the VERY important Senate Intelligence Committee, after two years of intensive study and access to Intelligence that only they could get, just stated that they have found NO COLLUSION between ‘Trump’ & Russia,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

“It is all a GIANT AND ILLEGAL HOAX, developed long before the election itself, but used as an excuse by the Democrats as to why Crooked Hillary Clinton lost the Election! Someday the Fake News Media will turn honest report that Donald J. Trump was actually a GREAT Candidate!” he continued.

Trump had touted Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr’s Thursday statement that there was no evidence of Russian collusion on Twitter Thursday night and again Friday.

“If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia,” Burr said.

“Highly respected Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of Senate Intelligence, said today that, after an almost two year investigation, he saw no evidence of Russia collusion. … Thank you!” Trump wrote Friday.