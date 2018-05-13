Trump Has a New Nickname for a New Senate Dem

President Trump visited Indiana on Thursday night to talk about the impact of GOP tax cuts, and put pressure on Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who’s up for reelection in the fall against GOP businessman Mike Braun.

Trump, fond of derisive nicknames for everyone from Kim Jong-un to NBC reporter Chuck Todd, picked one for Donnelly on Thursday night.

Trump says "Sleepin' Joe" says one thing at home and then vote for the radical, liberal agenda in Washington. "You think you have their vote. But they always raise their hand for the radical left of Nancy Pelosi." — Maureen Groppe (@mgroppe) May 11, 2018

The inspiration for “Sleepin’ Joe”? The lack of Donnelly’s accomplishments after six years in the U.S. House and six years in the U.S. Senate. The Center for Effective Lawmaking named Donnelly the least effective Democratic U.S. senator in the 114th Congress (2015-16). What’s more, no Donnelly-sponsored piece of legislation has ever been passed into law. – READ MORE

