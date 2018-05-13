Trump Has a New Nickname for a New Senate Dem

True Pundit

President Trump visited Indiana on Thursday night to talk about the impact of GOP tax cuts, and put pressure on Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who’s up for reelection in the fall against GOP businessman Mike Braun.

Trump, fond of derisive nicknames for everyone from Kim Jong-un to NBC reporter Chuck Todd, picked one for Donnelly on Thursday night.

The inspiration for “Sleepin’ Joe”? The lack of Donnelly’s accomplishments after six years in the U.S. House and six years in the U.S. Senate. The Center for Effective Lawmaking named Donnelly the least effective Democratic U.S. senator in the 114th Congress (2015-16). What’s more, no Donnelly-sponsored piece of legislation has ever been passed into law. – READ MORE

President Trump visited Indiana on Thursday night, and branded Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) with a new nickname Republicans hope will stick this fall.

