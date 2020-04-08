Trump Hammers Reporter: ‘You’re A Third Rate Reporter,’ ‘You Will Never Make It’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump slammed ABC News reporter Jon Karl during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Monday, calling him a “third rate reporter” after a heated exchange.

The interaction came after Karl pressed on a new Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) inspector general report that claimed that not all the hospitals in the U.S. have enough coronavirus tests.

.@realDonaldTrump absolutely rips Jon Karl for claiming IG Christi Grimm was appointed under Trump when she actually started service under Obama. Trump was pointing out that she may have an ax to grind with report claiming Trump admin partly to blame for med supply issues. pic.twitter.com/4DJOgJa0tH — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 6, 2020

When pressed on the issue, Trump suggested that there could potentially be a political angle to the report because of the official who put it together, Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm.

Karl informed Trump of Grimm’s name after another reporter who initially asked Trump about the report did not know Grimm’s name. – READ MORE

