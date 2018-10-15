Trump Hammers NBC News For Saying He Praised Robert E. Lee As ‘Incredible’

Trump called Robert E. Lee, the commander of the Confederate Army, a “great general” as he talked about his skill as a military tactician. “So Robert E. Lee was a great general. And Abraham Lincoln developed a phobia. He couldn’t beat Robert E. Lee,” Trump said at the rally.

Later in his speech, Trump said that Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th President of the United States and Commanding General of the Army during the Civil War, was also was a “great general,” and that he “knocked the hell out of everyone.”

“WATCH: President Trump says “Robert E. Lee was a great general” during Ohio rally, calling the Confederate leader ‘incredible,'” said the network where Brian Williams once reigned supreme. The tweet contained an edited version of Trump’s quote (of course).

NBC News has totally and purposely changed the point and meaning of my story about General Robert E Lee and General Ulysses Grant. Was actually a shoutout to warrior Grant and the great state in which he was born. As usual, dishonest reporting. Even mainstream media embarrassed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2018

After Trump called out NBC News, the network posted a correction.

“CORRECTION: An earlier tweet misidentified the general President Trump described as “incredible” at a rally in Ohio. It was Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, not Gen. Robert E. Lee. An attached video clip lacked the full context for Trump’s remark. Here is the full clip.”- READ MORE