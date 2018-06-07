Trump Hammers Media for Promoting ‘Sick Narrative’ About Melania’s Recovery

First lady Melania Trump made a long-awaited public appearance this week about three weeks after undergoing a medical procedure.

Her absence in the interim sparked concern among some in the media that there was more to the story than White House reports initially indicated. Speculation grew on social media regarding the supposed nature of her sudden reclusive behavior following a period of uncharacteristic public exposure.

She had just hosted the administration’s first state dinner and unveiled her “Be Best” campaign prior to her hospitalization for what was described as a benign kidney condition

The rumors that began to swirl died down following the first lady’s appearance earlier this week at a White House event honoring Gold Star families.

In a two-part Twitter response to the controversy, Trump gave attention to some of the conspiracies that have surfaced online.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

He blamed the “Fake News Media” for being “so unfair, and vicious” to his wife, suggesting journalists accepted as fact the theories peddled by some pundits and provocateurs. – READ MORE

