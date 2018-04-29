Trump hails ‘ongoing negotiations’ after historic Koreas summit, says meeting with Kim ‘being set’

President Trump said the logistics for his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are “going very well” after speaking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Saturday.

The president said he spoke with the South Korean leader the day after Moon held a historic summit with Kim on Friday.

“Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea,” Trump tweeted. “Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set. Also spoke to Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations.”

Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set. Also spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

Moon and Kim met Friday at the border village of Panmunjom and vowed to remove nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula. However, they didn’t identify specific, new measures to achieve that goal. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1