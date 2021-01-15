Trump Had To Be ‘Dissuaded’ From Going To the House Floor During Impeachment: Report

As lawmakers met on the House floor Wednesday regarding an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, advisers had to reportedly thwart the president from going there.

The New York Times reported, “Advisers said that Mr. Trump had to be dissuaded from going to the House floor to try to defend himself during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings.”

The Times added that this was “something he wanted to do during his first impeachment in December 2019,” citing remarks made by advisers.

The newspaper also reports that the White House was “sparsely staffed” this week and “those who did go to work tried to avoid the Oval Office.” – READ MORE

