‘Trump Governed Without Him’: Gingrich Says Bannon Has ‘Exaggerated Sense of Self-Importance’ (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said that Breitbart executive Steve Bannon has “an exaggerated sense of self-importance.”

Gingrich was reacting to a war of words between Bannon and President Trump, after an book excerpt quoting Bannon was released. – READ MORE

Share: