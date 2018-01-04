Politics TV
‘Trump Governed Without Him’: Gingrich Says Bannon Has ‘Exaggerated Sense of Self-Importance’ (VIDEO)
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said that Breitbart executive Steve Bannon has “an exaggerated sense of self-importance.”
Gingrich was reacting to a war of words between Bannon and President Trump, after an book excerpt quoting Bannon was released. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said that Breitbart executive Steve Bannon has "an exaggerated sense of self-importance."
Fox News Insider