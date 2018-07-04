Trump, GOP Ballot Gain After Kennedy Retirement Announcement

The new NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll suggests the Supreme Court vacancy could be a political win for Republicans in the midterms.

In the first NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll of Donald Trump’s approval rating and the generic congressional ballot since Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement, both Trump and the GOP picked up a few points.

NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll conducted after Kennedy SCOTUS announcement has Trump approve/disapprove at 48/50% and Dems +3 on the generic ballot: pic.twitter.com/dAQGGl8mRl — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) July 3, 2018

Trump picked up five points in his net approval, moving from 45-52 (-7) to 48-50 (-2). – READ MORE

