Trump: ‘Good chance’ I will declare emergency to build wall

President Trump said Friday there is a “good chance” he will declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I think there’s a good chance we’ll have to do that,” Trump told reporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

The president suggested he may reveal more details about his plan to build the wall in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, saying people should “listen closely” to the speech.

Trump’s comments provide one of the clearest signs yet he may act on his own to build the wall, as his frustration builds with congressional Democrats over their determination to block one of his core campaign promises.

He once again blasted a bipartisan conference committee debating wall funding as a “waste of time” and predicted Democrats would pay a price for opposing the wall.

“I don’t think it’s good politically,” he said. “I think Nancy Pelosi should be ashamed of herself because she’s hurting a lot of people.” – READ MORE