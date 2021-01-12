Trump Golf Course Voted Out Of 2022 PGA Championship Spot

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) announced Sunday that they won’t host their 2022 championship at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Jim Richerson, President of the PGA of America, called it “detrimental” for the association’s brand to have the championship take place at Trump Bedminster, during a video posted to the group’s website. Richerson said it would also “risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission.”

“The PGA of America is a nearly a 105-year-old association with a perpetual mission to serve its member golf professionals and grow the game. Fulfilling that mission for all and enabling PGA professionals to do so today and in the future is of paramount importance to the PGA Board of Directors and our leaders,” Jim Richerson, President, PGA of America said in the video.

“Our board has thus made the decision to exercise our right to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA championship at Trump Bedminster. It was a decision made to ensure that PGA of America and the PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our great game for decades to come,” Richerson added.

Rioters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday amidst a march in protest against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results. House Democrats are going to introduce at least one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday.

Multiple businesses have since separated from the president and his campaign, The Hill reported. Stripe Inc. won’t put payments through for Trump’s campaign website anymore, people familiar with the matter said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.