Trump goes on offensive in Kavanaugh fight, calls on accuser to provide a police report

President Trump on Friday went on the offensive in the battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation after days of laying low, calling on accuser Christine Blasey Ford to provide a police report, slamming Democrats for waiting to share the allegations and telling senators to move ahead with a vote.

In a sharp change of tone after days of reserved statements regarding the allegations, the president unleashed a torrent of tweets, first in defense of Kavanaugh. He then put pressure on Ford to furnish a police report, though there’s no indication one was ever filed.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!” he tweeted.

He also tweeted: “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

“Senator Feinstein and the Democrats held the letter for months, only to release it with a bang after the hearings were OVER – done very purposefully to Obstruct & Resist & Delay,” Trump tweeted Friday. “Let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE!” – READ MORE

The U.S. Marshals Service is reportedly investigating violent threats sent to the wife of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after a 36-year-old sexual misconduct allegation was leveled against the judge.

Citing an unnamed, high-ranking Trump official, the Wall Street Journal and CNN report at least four vulgar messages were sent to Ashely Kavanaugh’s work email address. In one instance, Mrs. Kavanaugh was sent an email which reads, “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell.” Another message states “Hi, Ashley,” you should tell her husband to “put a bullet in his … skull.”

“My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it,” another email read.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Kavanaugh is said to have received a note with the following subject line: “F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

According to the Journal, “One person close to the confirmation process said that while Mrs. Kavanaugh is upset by the attacks on her husband, she doesn’t want him to withdraw. Judge Kavanaugh himself hasn’t considered withdrawing.” – READ MORE