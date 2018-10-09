Trump Goes Off On Persecution Of Kavanaugh; ‘Did Nothing Wrong … Caught Up In A Hoax … All Made Up’

A fiery President Trump slammed Democrats on Monday for talking about impeaching newly installed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who some Democrats now claim committed perjury in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I’ve been hearing that they’re now thinking of impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn before boarding a helicopter on his way to a police convention in Orlando. “And now they want to impeach him. I’ve heard this from many people. I think it’s an insult to the American public.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who petulantly refused to vote during the Senate committee hearing, said on Sunday that Democrats may pursue impeachment if they win control of one of the houses of Congress next month.

“The reality is, right now, Republicans control the House and the Senate, and there’s no way to do even an investigation unless we flip one of the houses. So I think even before you start focusing on questions about his truthfulness before a Senate committee, you’ve got to focus on the urgency of the work over the next 30 days, and that’s where my focus is,” said Booker, who is planning a 2020 presidential run. – READ MORE