Trump goes nuclear on Kellyanne spouse George Conway: ‘Husband from hell!’

President Trump turned up the heat Wednesday in his feud with George Conway, calling the spouse of adviser Kellyanne Conway a “stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

In one of the more bizarre feuds of the Trump era, George Conway has repeatedly questioned the president’s mental health on social media, all while his wife continues to work at the White House.

KELLYANNE CONWAY’S HUSBAND RIPS TRUMP AGAIN, SAYS CONDITION GETTING WORSE

He fired back within seconds Wednesday, tweeting: “You seem determined to prove my point. Good for you! #NarcissisticPersonalityDisorder.”

He added: “You. Are. Nuts.”

Conway revived their dispute last week by blasting Trump for a claim that the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had exonerated the president from the Russian collusion piece of the probe. – READ MORE