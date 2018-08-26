TRUMP GOES AFTER ‘FAKE NEWS MEDIA’ OVER ‘PHONY’ TRUMP TOWER STORY

President Donald Trump on Saturday went after the “fake news media” for running with a “phony story” in July that alleged he had prior knowledge of his son’s meeting with a group of Russians at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.

Trump cited comments made this week by Lanny Davis, the Clinton-connected lawyer representing Michael Cohen, the former Trump fixer who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to tax evasion, bank fraud and making excessive campaign contributions.

Michaels Cohen’s attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!). The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

CNN touted the story for days on its airwaves. Democrats and Trump critics seized on the story, noting that Trump and Trump Jr. have publicly claimed that Trump did not know about the meeting until it was reported in the press in July 2017.

But in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Davis said that the initial story got “mixed up” and was inaccurate. – READ MORE

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis admitted on Thursday that he erroneously confirmed a CNN report about Trump’s knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with the Russians.

CNN reported on July 27 that Cohen was prepared to tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the president had advance knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting. On Wednesday, Davis said that the reporting was “mixed up” and that his client had no information regarding when Trump knew about the meeting.

According to the New York Post, however, Davis himself confirmed CNN’s report as an anonymous source when it was first published.

Davis is now apologizing on the record for confirming something he did not know to be true.

Cohen has also provided information to Congress that would debunk CNN’s report.

The leaders of the Senate Intel committee said that Cohen testified to them that he personally did not know about the Trump Tower meeting before it happened. This contradicts CNN's reporting that Cohen was in a meeting with Trump when Donald Trump Jr. informed him of the Russians' offer for dirt on Hillary Clinton.