    True Pundit

    Politics

    TRUMP GIVES MUELLER HIS VERY OWN NICKNAME

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Donald Trump bestowed a nickname on Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a series of tweets railing against the probe.

    Trump’s angry tirade aimed at the special counsel comes after a New York Times story detailing hours of interviews between his White House counsel, Don McGahn, and Mueller’s team. – READ MORE

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was worried that any statements under oath he provides to Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be used to bring perjury charges against him as part of the probe into Russia’s electoral interference.

    In an interview with Reuters, Trump echoed the concerns of his top lawyer in the probe, Rudy Giuliani, who has warned that any sit-down with Mueller could be a “perjury trap.”

    The president expressed fears that investigators could compare his statements with that of others who have testified in the probe, such as former FBI Director James Comey, and that any discrepancies could be used against him.

    “So if I say something and he (Comey) says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’ and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.” – READ MORE

    Trump Gives Mueller His Very Own Nickname
    Trump Gives Mueller His Very Own Nickname

    'They are a National Disgrace!'

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: