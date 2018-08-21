TRUMP GIVES MUELLER HIS VERY OWN NICKNAME

President Donald Trump bestowed a nickname on Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a series of tweets railing against the probe.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

….looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side – the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Trump’s angry tirade aimed at the special counsel comes after a New York Times story detailing hours of interviews between his White House counsel, Don McGahn, and Mueller’s team. – READ MORE

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was worried that any statements under oath he provides to Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be used to bring perjury charges against him as part of the probe into Russia’s electoral interference.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump echoed the concerns of his top lawyer in the probe, Rudy Giuliani, who has warned that any sit-down with Mueller could be a “perjury trap.”

The president expressed fears that investigators could compare his statements with that of others who have testified in the probe, such as former FBI Director James Comey, and that any discrepancies could be used against him.

“So if I say something and he (Comey) says something, and it’s my word against his, and he’s best friends with Mueller, so Mueller might say: ‘Well, I believe Comey,’ and even if I’m telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.” – READ MORE