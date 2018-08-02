Politics
Trump Gives $400,000 to Repair Military Cemeteries — Liberal Media Ignores the Story
Trump gives salary to repair US military cemeteries.
White House sent their spending report to Congress. This was in it:
“Instead of taking his salary, Trump donated all $400,000 to the Department of the Interior where it will be used for construction and repair needs at military cemeteries!”
Media gave this no coverage.
— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 31, 2018
President Trump has donated his salary each quarter to different federal agencies. President Donald Trump donated his first-quarter 2018 salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Trump gives salary to repair US military cemeteries. White House sent their spending report to Congress. This was in it: “Instead of taking his salary, Trump donated all $400,000 to the Department of the Interior where it will be used for construction and repair needs at military cemeteries!” Media gave this no coverage. — MARK…