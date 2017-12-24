True Pundit

WATCH: Trump Gets Off Air Force One, Immediately Holds Up Sign With A Direct Message To His Haters

Posted on by
One of his supporters let him know as much when he arrived in Florida, on his way to Mar-A-Lago for the Christmas holiday, according to The Daily Caller.

When Trump descended from Air Force One, instead of going directly to his waiting motorcade, he spent some time visiting with the gathered crowd of cheering supporters — shaking hands, signing autographs and posing for shared selfies.

One of the supporters held up a large sign that caught Trump’s attention, and he not only signed it with his distinctive signature, but also held it up himself to ensure that everybody saw the message it contained.

The message on that particular sign? “Keep on tweeting!”

Trump knew that his critics and haters needed to see the message from one of his supporters.
