Trump gets another invitation to deliver State of Union address away from DC

With plans for President Trump’s annual State of the Union address uncertain, a North Carolina state lawmaker has extended the latest invitation for the president to deliver the speech in a setting away from Capitol Hill.

Tim Moore, a Republican who serves as speaker in North Carolina’s state House of Representatives, issued a letter Friday asking Trump to give the speech in the House chamber of North Carolina’s Statehouse in Raleigh.

“I attended your first State of the Union address in Washington D.C. last year,” Moore wrote. “It was an unforgettable experience to witness this tradition of our commander-in-chief’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

“I also believe taking your message outside of the nation’s gilded capital to a state government venue reflects the priorities of your administration, and those of our Congress, to create success not only for federal institutions and programs but for the American people they serve,” the letter continues.- READ MORE