Trump Forming Task Force To Reopen Economy; Key Members Named; Follows His ‘Good Idea’ Tweet

On Saturday, President Donald Trump expressed his support for the idea of a second coronavirus task force charged specifically with laying out a plan for “the reopening of the economy” through the easing of coronavirus-related shutdowns and other social-distancing measures. According to officials, he’s now in the process of following up on the idea.

Trump first signaled that he was looking into the idea in response to a social media post from Fox News host Dana Perino. “I think we need a 2nd task force assembled at direction of POTUS to look ahead to reopening of the economy. Made up of a nonpartisan/bipartisan mix of experts across industry sectors, so that we have their recommendations plan – let 1st taskforce focus on crisis at the moment,” Perino tweeted Saturday.

On Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed administration officials, The Washington Post reported that Trump is “preparing to announce as soon as this week a second, smaller coronavirus task force aimed specifically at combating the economic ramifications of the virus and focused on reopening the nation’s economy, according to four people familiar with the plans.”