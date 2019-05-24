Trump, FLOTUS Plant American Flags in Honor of Fallen Heroes During Surprise Visit to Arlington Cemetery

Prior to leaving the country over Memorial Day weekend, the president and first lady made it a point to honor U.S. heroes ahead of their travels.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday — where over 400,000 men and women who’ve sacrificed their lives for the country lie.

The "flags in" ceremony begins today, in which more than 260,000 American Flags are placed at every headstone in Arlington. Pres and Mrs Trump were given honor to place a few flags as well. pic.twitter.com/7eG3A6tWvk — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 23, 2019

The pair visited the gravesites of Gen. John J. Pershing and Frank Buckles, who was the longest living World War I veteran.

The Trumps placed flags at the headstones to pay their respects to the veterans. The flag-placing is part of the “Flags In” ceremony — which began in 1948 — where flags are placed at over 228,000 headstones and at the bottom of around 7,000 niche rows in one area, as well as 14,000 planted at the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery and other areas. – READ MORE