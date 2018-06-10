Trump floats scrapping all tariffs, barriers at G-7 summit: report

President Trump reportedly asked world leaders at the Group of Seven Summit on Friday to consider “no tariffs” at all amid growing tensions over the administration’s trade moves.

Politico, citing officials who listened and took notes of the discussions, reported that Trump told assembled world leaders that “we should at least consider no tariffs, no barriers — scrapping all of it.”

The newspaper reported that the idea was challenged by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is hosting the summit in Quebec.

“What about subsidies?” the Canadian leader reportedly asked.

Politico reported that leaders present for the meeting took Trump’s suggestion as largely rhetorical.

“We’ll take it as a starting point,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel, another top opponent of Trump’s tariffs and trade rhetoric, reportedly responded. – READ MORE

