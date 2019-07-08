Trump flips OUT at Fox News: ‘Worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN’

President Trump totally wigged out on his natural ally Fox News Channel on Sunday night, with very little to explain what exactly it was that caused offense.

Out of the blue, Trump unleashed a tirade on Fox, calling the weekend programming worse than CNN, which is about the most cutting insult that anyone in MAGA can give anyone. Trump world weighs CNN just slightly below the bugs on the bottom of Kim Jong Un’s tiny shoes, so he had to be really, really mad.

…..Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

And he not only compared them unfavorable to hated CNN, he also held them as low or lower than “Lyin’ Brian Williams” and “the crew of degenerate…Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do.” – READ MORE