Trump flips OUT at Fox News: ‘Worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN’

President Trump totally wigged out on his natural ally Fox News Channel on Sunday night, with very little to explain what exactly it was that caused offense.
Out of the blue, Trump unleashed a tirade on Fox, calling the weekend programming worse than CNN, which is about the most cutting insult that anyone in MAGA can give anyone. Trump world weighs CNN just slightly below the bugs on the bottom of Kim Jong Un’s tiny shoes, so he had to be really, really mad.
And he not only compared them unfavorable to hated CNN, he also held them as low or lower than “Lyin’ Brian Williams” and “the crew of degenerate…Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do.” – READ MORE