Trump fires up CPAC with expletive-laden description of Mueller probe: ‘They’re trying to take you out with bulls—‘

President Trump, in an expletive-laden, over two-hour speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, accused FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of trying to take him out with “bulls—” and accused a top Clinton aide of not having recovered “from getting his a– kicked.”

Trump accused his opponents of moving away from a narrative of Russian collusion as Mueller prepares to file his report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He said that the report was being produced “by people who weren’t elected.”

“Unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there and all of a sudden they’re trying to take you out with bulls—,” he mused to the delighted crowd in Maryland, as he mocked “the collusion delusion.”

Trump’s remarks come just days after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified to a House committee, and appeared to partially shut down some of the claims surrounding theories about the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Moscow — including denying that he traveled to Prague in 2016 and saying he has no knowledge of any compromising material Russia may have on Trump.

In his speech, Trump pointed to alleged hypocrisy from Democrats who he said wanted to fire former FBI Director James Comey, only to change tune when Trump fired him in 2017. He singled out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and former Hillary Clinton campaign Chair John Podesta.

“Podesta, I believe that day, because he still hasn’t gotten over getting his a– kicked, I believe that day called for his resignation,” he said. “Podesta, the great genius of campaigns.” – READ MORE