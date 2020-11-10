Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

President Trump on Monday announced that Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been ‘terminated’ – and that the “highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center,” Christopher C. Miller, will serve as Acting Secretary of Defense,” effective immediately.”

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Esper’s departure had been telegraphed for some time, with the Pentagon Chief going so far as to draft a resignation letter (albeit a common practice ahead of a potential presidential transition).

As we noted last Thursday, Esper was expected to be pushed out following the election. This also after protests and riots broke out on American streets through the summer. Esper reportedly strongly opposed Trump efforts to send active duty troops to hot spots that had seen widespread rioting and looting.- READ MORE

