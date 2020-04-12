Trump Fires Back at Wall Street Journal for Criticizing Coronavirus Press Briefings

President Donald Trump is not happy that The Wall Street Journal criticized his coronavirus briefings.

In an op-ed published on Wednesday night, titled “Trump’s Wasted Briefings,” the Journal’s editorial board ripped into the president’s daily press briefings and claimed he is using them as campaign rallies.

“Perhaps they substitute in his mind for the campaign rallies he can no longer hold because of the risks. Perhaps he resented the media adulation that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been receiving for his daily show. Whatever the reason, the briefings are now all about the President,” the op-ed reads.

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Trump blasted the paper for its op-ed, “The Wall Street Journal always ‘forgets’ to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are ‘through the roof.’” – READ MORE

