Trump Fires Back at Pelosi for Criticizing His Coronavirus Response: A ‘Sick Puppy’ (VIDEO)

To President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is a “sick puppy.”

The House speaker took a swipe at the president’s initial approach to the coronavirus outbreak from the beginning, as she told CNN on Sunday, “His denial at the beginning was deadly.”

“As the president fiddles, people are dying,” Pelosi said. “We just have to take every precaution.”

Trump: Nancy Pelosi is “a sick puppy” pic.twitter.com/grVRBNSrFK — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020

Trump, however, did not hold back in responding to Pelosi’s criticism of him.

The president fired back during Monday morning’s phone call interview on “Fox & Friends,” as he was asked for his reaction to Pelosi’s remarks. – READ MORE

