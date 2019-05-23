Trump Fires Back at Pelosi After She Claimed She Prays for Him: ‘I Know You Truly Mean It!’

President Donald Trump fired off a tweetstorm Wednesday afternoon, slamming the leadership in the Democratic Party for their “witch hunt” and thanked Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her “prayers.”
On Wednesday, Pelosi said that she was “pray” for Trump and the U.S. as a whole after the president ended infrastructure talks abruptly that same day.
Trump did not hold back in his response, publishing a multitude of tweets where he lambasted the Democrat’s legislative branch leadership as being unable “to see or understand the great promise of our country” and wanting a “do-over” on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference. – READ MORE