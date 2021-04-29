Trump Fires Back At Liz Cheney, Calls Her A ‘Warmongering Fool’

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump released a statement in which he called anti-Trump Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney a “warmongering fool” who only teased she might run for president because she might lose her congressional seat.

Cheney has repeatedly attacked Trump in recent months, blaming the former President for the violence at the Capitol on January 6th.

On Tuesday, Trump responded to Cheney’s attacks.

Third ranking House Republican Liz Cheney says she stands by her statement that Trump assembled the mob and lit the flame of Jan. 6: “There are ongoing criminal investigations, and those will play out.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 26, 2021

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Trump said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump says Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney is a “warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years” and is worried about rejection by her Wyoming constituents, where she is polling poorly. pic.twitter.com/DfPE4RWzzI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 27, 2021

“Based on all polling, there is no way she can win,” Trump continued. “She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --