Trump Fires Back At Liz Cheney, Calls Her A ‘Warmongering Fool’

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump released a statement in which he called anti-Trump Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney a “warmongering fool” who only teased she might run for president because she might lose her congressional seat.

Cheney has repeatedly attacked Trump in recent months, blaming the former President for the violence at the Capitol on January 6th.

On Tuesday, Trump responded to Cheney’s attacks.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Trump said in a statement.

“Based on all polling, there is no way she can win,” Trump continued. “She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face.” – READ MORE

