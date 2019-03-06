Trump Fires Back At Ilhan Omar: It’s A ‘Dark Day’ For The State Of Israel

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday morning on the controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) repeated use of anti-Semitic smears, calling the whole incident — and the Democratic response — a “dark day” for the State of Israel.
“Representative Ilhan Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel. Jewish groups have just sent a petition to Speaker Pelosi asking her to remove Omar from Foreign Relations Committee. A dark day for Israel!” the president tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019
The president’s missive was remarkably constrained, given that this is at least the third time Rep. Omar has waded into anti-Semitic territory, and the first time that one of Omar’s comments has triggered a widespread response from House Democrats. It does take the Republican line, however, that Omar, who is on the prestigious Foreign Relations Committee, should be removed from her assignment if she cannot, at the very least, exhibit neutrality toward one of the United States’ staunchest allies.
Perhaps the president is holding back because the issue has become a divisive one for Democrats. Omar has been disciplined for her comments before — specifically, she was forced to apologize after insinuating that Members of Congress vote in the interest of Israel because they receive “Benjamins” from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). She has also been asked to consult with Jewish groups on how to better frame her “criticism” of Israel in a way that doesn’t incorporate thousand-year-old anti-Semitic tropes. – READ MORE