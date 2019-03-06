Trump Fires Back At Ilhan Omar: It’s A ‘Dark Day’ For The State Of Israel

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday morning on the controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) repeated use of anti-Semitic smears, calling the whole incident — and the Democratic response — a “dark day” for the State of Israel.

“Representative Ilhan Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel. Jewish groups have just sent a petition to Speaker Pelosi asking her to remove Omar from Foreign Relations Committee. A dark day for Israel!” the president tweeted.

