Trump fires back at ‘Crazy Joe Biden’: ‘He would go down fast and hard, crying all the way’

President Trump fired back at Joe Biden in an early morning tweet on Thursday, saying the former vice president is “trying to act like a tough guy.”

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault,” the president said.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way,” he added.

“Don’t threaten people Joe!”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Biden reportedly said Tuesday at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami that he would have “beat the hell out” of Trump in high school over comments the president has made about women.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'” Biden said, according to ABC News.

“They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said if we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” – READ MORE

