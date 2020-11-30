Trump: FBI and DOJ ‘Missing in Action’ During Investigation of Alleged Voter Fraud

President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ of failing to act during his campaign’s investigation into widespread voter fraud allegations.

During his first television interview since Election Day with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo, she asked Trump whether the FBI and DOJ have been investigating his claims.

“Missing in action, can’t tell you where they are. I ask are they looking at it, everyone says, ‘Yes they’re looking at it.’ Look where are they with Comey, McCabe and all these other people?” Trump said.

He added, “I said I’ll stay out of it. I wish I didn’t make that statement. There’s no reason really why I have to.”

Trump accused Comey, McCabe, and Brennan of lying to Congress and spying on his campaign.

“Missing in action. Can’t tell you where they are.”@realDonaldTrump says the FBI and DOJ are MIA, and asks “where are they with Comey, with McCabe, with Brennan?… They lied, they leaked, they spied on our campaign… where’s Durham?” pic.twitter.com/Yyh3iDE4px — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 29, 2020

Trump said career employees the FBI and DOJ “keep moving along and they go on to the next president.” – READ MORE

