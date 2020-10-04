Trump Faking Covid? Michael Moore, Other Leftists Peddle New Conspiracy Theory

Filmmaker Michael Moore peddled a conspiracy theory on Thursday night, suggesting that President Trump might be “lying about having COVID-19” in order to “gain sympathy.”

“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,” Moore posted to Facebook, just hours after President Trump announced his positive test result “He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.”

“Democrats, liberals, the media and others have always been wrong to simply treat him as a buffoon and a dummy and a jackass. Yes, he is all those things. But he’s also canny. He’s clever. He outfoxed Comey. He outfoxed Mueller. He outfoxed 20 Republicans in the GOP primary and then did the same to the Democrats, winning the White House despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent,” Moore continued.

Moore also suggested (in all caps): “HE MAY USE THIS TO PUSH FOR DELAYING/POSTPONING THE ELECTION.”

And “He may use his Covid as a pretext to drop out of the race and move Pence to the top of the ticket. Pence would temporarily become President, and then Pence could pre-emptively pardon Trump for all of his crimes.” – READ MORE

