Trump: ‘Fake News CNN Is Dead’

President Donald Trump took aim at his least favorite television news network in a Saturday afternoon tweet while praising Fox News.

Real @FoxNews is doing great, Fake News CNN is dead! https://t.co/1p37tPiB3v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

Fox News has been #1 for 197 months straight. In the latest ratings disaster for CNN they lost another 25% of their viewers. Fox has 10 of the top 15 shows and even hold the #1 spot in the younger key demo. The public is loudly rejecting @CNN. https://t.co/y1RMI5LW8j — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 30, 2018

Trump was reacting to a tweet noting a significant decline in ratings for CNN and the primacy of Fox News in cable news ratings. – READ MORE

