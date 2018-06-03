Politics
Trump: ‘Fake News CNN Is Dead’
President Donald Trump took aim at his least favorite television news network in a Saturday afternoon tweet while praising Fox News.
Real @FoxNews is doing great, Fake News CNN is dead! https://t.co/1p37tPiB3v
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018
Fox News has been #1 for 197 months straight. In the latest ratings disaster for CNN they lost another 25% of their viewers. Fox has 10 of the top 15 shows and even hold the #1 spot in the younger key demo. The public is loudly rejecting @CNN. https://t.co/y1RMI5LW8j
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 30, 2018
Trump was reacting to a tweet noting a significant decline in ratings for CNN and the primacy of Fox News in cable news ratings. – READ MORE