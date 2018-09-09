Trump eyes ‘four or five’ people who may be behind anonymous NYT article

President Trump on Friday said he knows “four or five” people who could be the “senior official” behind a bombshell New York Times op-ed that has sparked an internal hunt for the official who penned it.

The op-ed, published Wednesday, describes a secret inside plot to protect the country from President Trump’s “misguided impulses” and said there were “early whispers” of a possible Cabinet coup to boot Trump out of office via the 25th Amendment.

“This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state,” the author claimed. “It’s the work of the steady state.”

While the author acknowledged the “bright spots” in the administration’s agenda, including deregulation and “historic tax reform,” the piece said that those victories came despite Trump’s leadership style — described as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

In an interview with North Dakota television station KVLY on Friday, Trump was asked if he had an idea as to who wrote the piece. He was in Fargo to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.

“I could think of four or five, mostly people that either I don’t like or don’t respect,” he said. While he didn’t name names, he predicted that the identity would soon become public and said people think it’s “disgusting” the piece was published. – READ MORE

The anonymous “senior administration official” who wrote the anti-Trump tirade published by The New York Times as an op-ed Wednesday is a seditious traitor who must be identified and prosecuted for illegal conduct.

The writer has broken the law by blatantly violating his or her oath of office with a level of arrogance and criminality that is outrageous and should face decades in prison for his or her despicable actions.

President Trump was justified in asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday to launch an investigation to identify the writer of the op-ed, which was headlined online: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” Sessions should begin this important investigation immediately.

“It’s treason, you could call it a lot of things,” the president said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” He’s right.

Judicial Watch, the conservative nonpartisan organization where I work, is investigating the publication of this op-ed by a writer too cowardly to reveal his or her identity and too unprincipled to resign from federal employment. – READ MORE