Trump Eviscerates NFL, Calls Out ‘Stupid’ New Anthem Policy

The National Football League continues to be plagued by backlash after last season’s anthem protests, and the league is trying to pick up the pieces.

At a Montana campaign rally on Thursday, President Donald Trump said that the NFL’s new anthem policy is “worse” than their previous one.

“I don’t want to cause controversy but how about they passed this stupid thing. You don’t have to do this anymore. If you don’t respect the flag or if you don’t like the country — or whatever it is — just go into the locker room,” he said, according to The Hill.

“I think in many respects that’s worse. Isn’t this worse than not standing, you know? I think that’s worse.”

The new policy, announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in May, mandates that players who are on the sidelines for the playing of the national anthem must stand. However, the policy also gives the players who don’t want to stand the choice of staying in the locker room and not participating. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1