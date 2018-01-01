Politics
TRUMP: Everything’s Better With Me (Not Hillary) As President
President Trump on Sunday ended the year the same way he began it: by sending out a couple tweets on Twitter that infuriated the Left.
Trump said in an early morning tweet that stock market prices would be down if Democrat Hillary Clinton had been elected.
If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day. Now they have a great future – and just beginning! https://t.co/9TzSC8F8vY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017
And Trump said that pretty much everything is better, from the defeat of Islamic extremists, the seating of conservative judges, a stronger border, the Second Amendment and more. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
President Trump on Sunday ended the year the same way he began it: by sending out a couple tweets on Twitter that infuriated the Left. Trump said in an early morning tweet that stock market prices would be down if Democrat Hillary Clinton had been elected.