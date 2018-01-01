True Pundit

Politics

TRUMP: Everything’s Better With Me (Not Hillary) As President

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump on Sunday ended the year the same way he began it: by sending out a couple tweets on Twitter that infuriated the Left.

Trump said in an early morning tweet that stock market prices would be down if Democrat Hillary Clinton had been elected.

And Trump said that pretty much everything is better, from the defeat of Islamic extremists, the seating of conservative judges, a stronger border, the Second Amendment and more. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

TRUMP: Everything's Better With Me (Not Hillary) As President
TRUMP: Everything's Better With Me (Not Hillary) As President

President Trump on Sunday ended the year the same way he began it: by sending out a couple tweets on Twitter that infuriated the Left. Trump said in an early morning tweet that stock market prices would be down if Democrat Hillary Clinton had been elected.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: