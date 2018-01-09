Trump Ends Temporary Protected Status For 200,000 El Salvadorans

President Donald Trump’s deputies are ending the often-extended ‘TPS’ temporary refugee status for up to 200,000 El Salvadoran migrants, which was first granted when earthquakes hit their home country in 2001.

The TPS decision underlines Trump’s determination to enforce the nation’s immigration laws, and to push his “Buy American, Hire American” inauguration-day promise, despite growing pressure from the GOP’s business-first wing, Democrats and their allies in the establishment media.

The decision also pressures Democrats to accept Trump’s immigration reforms — or else run as the pro-amnesty political party in November 2018.

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for deciding whether or not to extend TPS status, based on whether the original disaster is still damaging the country. Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is Trump’s DHS secretary. – READ MORE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday won the first legal battle at the Supreme Court over DACA.

The unanimous decision threw out orders by a federal trial judge and the Ninth Circuit appeals court requiring disclosure of sensitive government documents – papers which may include communications with President Donald Trump about the decision to end the amnesty program.

Two amnesty programs for illegal aliens were operating when President Trump was inaugurated. The first was DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), concerning illegal aliens brought to the United States at a young age, which covered 800,000 people. The second was DAPA, which broadened DACA’s terms to cover at least 4.3 million illegal aliens.

In November 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held DAPA was illegal. The Obama administration appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, but after the unexpected death of Justice Antonin Scalia, the justices tied 4-4 on the case in October 2016, leaving the Fifth Circuit’s decision in place. – READ MORE

